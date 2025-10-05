No injuries reported after shots fired on I-696 in Oakland County, state police say

article

The Brief Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 696 Saturday evening. Troopers responded to westbound I-696 near Woodward Avenue after receiving a call from a driver who said someone fired at them during a confrontation on the freeway. No one was injured.



Michigan State Police are investigating a road rage incident that closed part of Interstate 696 in Royal Oak for about an hour Saturday evening.

What we know:

Troopers responded to westbound I-696 near Woodward Avenue around 5:20 p.m. after receiving a call from a driver who said someone in a white Infiniti SUV fired at them during a confrontation on the freeway.

According to investigators, the caller told troopers they were driving in the far-left lane while the Infiniti was in the center lane when the suspect pointed a gun out the window and fired two shots toward their vehicle.

No one was injured, and the caller’s vehicle was not hit, police said.

The freeway was shut down for about an hour while a K-9 team searched the area, but no evidence was found.

What they're saying:

"There is never a reason to settle a dispute with a firearm," said First Lt. Mike Shaw. "Especially over something as simple as a driving error. If you find yourself in a situation with someone who is out of control while driving, create some distance and call 911."

What you can do:

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 855-MICH-TIP or 800-SPEAK-UP.