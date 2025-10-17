'No Kings Day': 100 protests expected across Michigan, dozens in Metro Detroit

The Brief Around 2,000 "No Kings Day" protests are planned for Saturday. These demonstrations are against President Donald Trump and his policies. It's the second round of protests after another "No Kings Day" on the day of Trump's Army anniversary parade, which coincided with his birthday.



Millions of people are expected to hit the streets Saturday for 'No Kings' protests and rallies across the country, with over 100 planned for Michigan.

Big picture view:

5,000 people were present at the previous event in June and one of the organizers on Friday says Metro Detroit should expect even more.

FOX 2 spoke with the organizers, who say the 'No Kings' protests are meant to take a stand against authoritarianism.

On Oct. 18, there will be 2,700 happening across the country.

Over 100 will take place in the state, including in Wayne County, Oakland County, and Macomb County. Specifically, the Detroit protest begins at 3 p.m. at Roosevelt Park. Organizer Katrina Manetta recommends coming prepared.

"We want people to come ready to de-escalate any situations. These are completely non-violent protests. You can bring water, you can bring tennis shoes, and depending on where you are in the state, whether it’s a rally or march, just come prepared to have fun and enjoy yourself," said Manetta.

Times and locations:

Dozens of spots were listed on the movement's website throughout Metro Detroit.

Detroit

Roosevelt Park 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Mack Ave. & Cadieux 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Ferndale

9 Mile & Woodward Corner 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Troy

Gateway Park 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Lathrup Village

Outside/around Lathrup Village City Hall 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Livonia

Livonia Civic Park Senior Center 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Northville

Park in Schoolcraft College South Lot 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Walled Lake

Haggerty Rd (Outside of Target) 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Farmington Hills

Farmington Community Library 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Ann Arbor

Veterans Memorial Park 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Waterford Township

M-59 (Near Meijers Parking Lot) 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Monroe

St. Mary's Park 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Additional locations are listed on their website.

What they're saying:

Meanwhile, some protests include marches, so anyone who attends should be prepared to walk. FOX 2 reached out to the White House to get their thoughts.

They responded saying that due to the shutdown, there will be a delay in a response. Then they said, "Who cares."