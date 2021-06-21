No motive known for why 18-year-old killed father in Brighton

Caution tape surrounds the house in the 300 block of Woodlawn Drive in Brighton where an 18-year old shot and killed his father at 10:30 a.m. Monday police said.

"We still don't know any reason or motive for what happened here today," Chief Rob Bradford said.

According to investigators a family member who was home at the time of the tragedy and immediately called 911, telling a dispatcher what happened and who was responsible.

"We were able to track him down, he called, we were able to talk to him, and talk him into turning himself in - so we do have him in custody," said Bradford.

It's the last thing people living in this quiet and serene neighborhood ever expected to happen.

"I don't know, there's no telling why it happened," said neighbor Kim Spagnuolo.

Investigators spent the day processing the crime scene and trying to figure out how something so awful could happen.

"It's just a horrible situation- anybody who looks at what happened here is devastated," Bradford said.