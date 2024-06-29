No one injured at Chicago Deli fire in Warren

Smoke was wafting from the building, and an employee was waving down fire department crews at the Chicago Deli on 13 Mile Road in Warren around 6 a.m. this morning.

Fire crews were greeted by heavy smoke in the front of the building and on the roof as they attacked a fire inside.

Crews knocked the fire down with a simultaneous attack from the roof and front door.

The fire is still under investigation, but appears to have been accidental.