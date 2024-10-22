Prominent Muslim and former Democratic candidate kicked out of Harris event in Royal Oak

Before Kamala Harris took the stage for a moderated discussion in Royal Oak this week, a former Democratic candidate for Congress and prominent Muslim in metro Detroit was kicked out of the event.

Doctor Ahmed Ghanim told FOX 2 he never received an explanation for why he was removed, but when asked if his faith had anything to do with it, he responded "I think so."

"Some lady from the campaign told me ‘can you follow me’ and I followed her - I thought they are changing my seat or doing something," he said Tuesday. Instead, officials from the Secret Service and Royal Oak Police asked him to leave the building.

"And I said 'I’m leaving, but I want to know why are you kicking me out," he said.

The tense moment involving Ghanim comes at a bad time for the Harris campaign, which has been working to regain lost support among Arab American voters in Michigan that are seen as a key voting block for Democrats and vital to the party's success in November.

Ghanim previously ran against Haley Stevens for the Democratic nomination in August, campaigning to be the 11th District's next representative in Congress.

On Tuesday, officials from the Council on American-Islamic Relations held a press conference to address the issue.

"Today we call for an investigation and we call for an apology to Dr. Ahmed Ghanim," said Basim Elkarra, who works as the director for an out-of-state chapter of CAIR.

Other prominent Muslim leaders were also in attendance, demanding answers to the Monday brouhaha.

"We have seen this repeated pattern of disregard and disrespect towards Muslim and Arab Americans unfold before," said Rex Nazarko, of the American Muslim Engagement and Empowerment Network.

Other examples include no Muslims being invited to speak at the Democratic convention. Another sticking point is the country's continued funding for Israel's military involvement in Gaza.

"With the most recent approval of $5.3 billion by the Biden-Harris administration. Now can I say that that’s the reason for Dr. Ahmad’s Ghanim’s removal? I cannot," said Nazarko.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign apologized for the incident and invited Ghanim to attend another event.

"Our campaign regrets this action and its impact on Dr. Ghanim and the community, and he is welcome at future events. We value our relationship with the Muslim American community," said Naomi Savin, deputy communications director for the Harris team in Michigan.

When asked if he would be voting for Harris, Ghanim didn't jump at the opportunity to say so.

"I don’t know if you were kicked out of her campaign. Would you vote for her?"