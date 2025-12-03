'No secret deals': Proposed Saline Township data center draws ire from residents ahead of hearing

The Brief Residents continuing to oppose a proposed data center in Saline Township protested on Tuesday against the plan that would build a massive facility in the area. They also argued against a "secret deal" between DTE and regulators as the public service commission weighs which venue a decision should be made.



Residents continued to protest a proposed data center in Saline Township as plans for a massive facility pushed by artificial intelligence and tech companies continue to face pushback.

On Tuesday, some of those opposed to the project alleged DTE may have a deal with regulators to get the job over the finish line.

What they're saying:

Holding signs that read "no secret deals" on Tuesday afternoon, those against the project to build a new data center argued that DTE may be working with the Michigan Public Service Commission to ensure the plan goes through.

"We are here to tell DTE and the MPSC that we do not want any secret deals for data center companies basesd on their speculative market wager that maybe they will capture demand in the future," said Bryan Smiglieski.

Smiglieski, who works as a campaign organizer with the Sierra Club, said they want a contested case.

The MPSC could make a decision as early as this week about how the plan goes through.

"It irritates me so much when we do have data about impact and process that is available and researched, and it’s not like we’re flying blind," said Sarah Barbs of York Township. "But we are being forced to respond to this moment because people in leadership and in our state and in our local official and elected officials really support this the way it’s happening. That is what I’m most pissed about."

The other side:

In a statement from DTE, the utility said it has an obligation to serve any customer — business or residential — that establishes in its "service territory."

"To be clear, the energy contracts that were submitted to the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to support Oracle’s data center in Saline Township will NOT increase rates for our existing customers. In fact, in its filing, DTE is asking for the MPSC to approve additional terms of service that create safeguards to protect our existing customers."

The statement included references to legislation that mandates that customers do not subsidize data centers.

"To that end, DTE Electric is following the defined process for filing this regulatory request. It’s also worth noting that the data center customer will absorb all new costs of the incremental new battery storage projects that protect and promote continued reliable service for all customers."