Noel Night, holiday markets, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

'Tis the season for Christmas markets and holiday fun!

Here's what's going on this weekend in Metro Detroit:

Noel Night

Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5-10 p.m.

Midtown Detroit

This annual celebration of holiday traditions features a variety of activities in the Midtown Detroit and Cultural Center districts.

Fun includes live entertainment, crafts, visits with Santa, and more.

Learn more.

Birmingham Winter Markt

Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 3

Birmingham Shopping District

Shop local vendors, enjoy food, live entertainment, ice sculptures, and more.

Learn more.

Eastern Market Holiday Market

Sunday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastern Market in Detroit

Holiday Markets are back at Eastern Market for you to get your shopping done. Find plenty of Michigan-made gifts on Sunday.

A market is also planned for Dec. 10.

Learn more.

Wild Lights

Now through Sunday, Jan. 7

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

This year's Wild Lights features both new experiences and enhancements to beloved displays, including the Enchanted Trail, Field of Light, and Underwater Trail.

Get tickets.

Griswold's Hideaway

Opens Thursday, Nov. 30

Hideaway in Royal Oak

A "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" themed pop-up bar opens Thursday.

Griswold’s Hideaway will feature festive cocktails and themed decorations from Thursdays to Saturdays.

Learn more.