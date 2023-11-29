Noel Night, holiday markets, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
'Tis the season for Christmas markets and holiday fun!
Here's what's going on this weekend in Metro Detroit:
Noel Night
- Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5-10 p.m.
- Midtown Detroit
This annual celebration of holiday traditions features a variety of activities in the Midtown Detroit and Cultural Center districts.
Fun includes live entertainment, crafts, visits with Santa, and more.
Birmingham Winter Markt
- Friday, Dec. 1 through Sunday, Dec. 3
- Birmingham Shopping District
Shop local vendors, enjoy food, live entertainment, ice sculptures, and more.
Eastern Market Holiday Market
- Sunday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eastern Market in Detroit
Holiday Markets are back at Eastern Market for you to get your shopping done. Find plenty of Michigan-made gifts on Sunday.
A market is also planned for Dec. 10.
Wild Lights
- Now through Sunday, Jan. 7
- Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak
This year's Wild Lights features both new experiences and enhancements to beloved displays, including the Enchanted Trail, Field of Light, and Underwater Trail.
Griswold's Hideaway
- Opens Thursday, Nov. 30
- Hideaway in Royal Oak
A "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" themed pop-up bar opens Thursday.
Griswold’s Hideaway will feature festive cocktails and themed decorations from Thursdays to Saturdays.