None injured in Harper Woods barricaded gunman incident

A woman called the Harper Woods Police at about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 when her husband, who was in a mental crisis, locked himself in their basement with a rifle.

The man, 57, was in the basement of a house in the 18800 block of Woodland for a little over an hour, before he turned himself in to police.

No one was injured.

Police said that the man was in a "mental crisis," because he hadn't taken his medication in "several months."

The wife told officers that she left the house when he locked himself in the basement, and sought their help.

The Eastern Wayne County Special Response Team was activated and responded to the scene. The mentally distressed husband was ordered out of the residence via loudspeaker and complied.

At about 7:45 p.m. he was taken into protective custody without further incident and committed to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.

A loaded gun was removed from the basement and seized by police.