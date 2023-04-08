Nordstrom at Twelve Oaks Mall evacuated after receiving bomb threat

Nordstrom at Twelve Oaks Mall has been evacuated after a called-in bomb threat on Saturday.

The threat came into Nordstrom at around 12:00 p.m.

Police say the caller demanded $2k in gift cards, or they'd blow up the store.

"So far, nothing has been found; no suspicious devices or anything. Two state police bomb dogs are helping with this investigation," Novi Police said.

The mall decided to evacuate Nordstrom, but the rest of the mall is open, police said.

