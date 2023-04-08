Detroit Police: 16-year-old fatally shot Friday night; teen in custody

article

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday, April 7 on Detroit's northwest side, police say.

The Detroit Police Department says the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. at a home in the 20000 block of Murray Hill St, near 8 Mile Road and the Southfield Freeway. Officials say a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a home.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are not yet known.

DPD says a teenager was arrested in connection to the shooting. The teen's relationship with the victim was not disclosed.

Detroit Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

READ NEXT: Community hits Detroit streets with urgent pleas to end gun violence during March for Hope