North American International Auto Show moved to Fall 2021

2020 was supposed to be the first year the North American International Auto Show was held in the summer. The COVID-19 pandemic changed that. Now, next year's event is currently set for late September and early October.

The NAIAS announced on Monday that it would move the show to Sept. 28 – Oct. 9, 2021 and say the next version of the show will be reimagined with indoor and outdoor events.

“We have talked with many of our partners, particularly the OEMs, and they are fully on board and excited about the date change,” NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts said.

Not only that, the NAIS said the show will remain in the fall after 2021 and that dates have been secured with TCF Center for the next three years.

“Our responsibility as an auto show is to host a global stage for current products as well as mobility innovations of tomorrow,” Alberts said. “September is an excellent time of year for new product, and at the same time, alleviates the challenges a now crowded spring auto show calendar presents for auto show stakeholders.”

The NAIAS said the 2021 show will have many of the same product experiences planned for the June 2020 show, including dynamic displays and experiential ride-and-drives.

The NAIAS campus will include product and technology activations both inside TCF Center and throughout the city.

The 2021 show dates are: