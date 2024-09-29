Wrong way driver crash closes M10 at Lahser

article

Michigan State Police are investigating a serious crash on M10 at Lahser on Sunday that forced them to close the freeway.

Just after 5 p.m., police were called to the northbound lanes of The Lodge (M10) at Lahser for a serious crash. FOX 2 has learned that a wrong-way driver hit a northbound driver head-on between Evergreen and Lahser.

Authorities have not released many details on the crash but called it ‘serious’ and required them to close the freeway for an investigation.

A witness told FOX 2's Camille Amiri she saw the car going the wrong way but did not say how the car would have gotten on the freeway.

Both cars involved had airbags deployed at the site of the crash.

Drivers going north on The Lodge are urged to find another route.