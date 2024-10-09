Northern Lights in Michigan: Entire state could see aurora this week

article

The entire state of Michigan could see the Northern Lights later this week.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, there's a chance of seeing the aurora as far south as Alabama overnight Thursday into Friday.

On Wednesday, NOAA forcecasted a severe solar storm fueled by a coronal mass ejection (CME) that began Tuesday evening. According to NOAA, CMEs are explosions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun’s corona. They cause geomagnetic storms when they are directed at Earth.

The NOAA last issued a G-4 severe geomagnetic storm alert in May, when the Northern Lights were visible all over the state, including here in Detroit. May was the first time a severe geometric storm watch had been issued since January 2005.

Of course, weather is always something to keep an eye on when the aurora is possible. As of Wednesday morning, Thursday is forecasted to be sunny in Detroit, while some cloud cover may return to the area for Friday. Depending on when the clouds move in, they could hinder seeing the Northern Lights.

How to see the Northern Lights

Head to a dark area. In Michigan, the more north you travel, the darker it tends to be. Check this light pollution map to find darker areas.

The aurora is often most visible around midnight. When the time to see the lights is near, use this 30-minute aurora forecast to see where it is.

Also, just because you cannot see the aurora with your eyes does not mean it isn't there. When it is dark out and the aurora is predicted to be strong, try taking a photo with your phone camera in night mode. Doing so helped many in Metro Detroit capture the Northern Lights during May's severe geomagnetic storm.

