Northern Lights photos from across Michigan

Todd Brangan in Waterford.

The Northern Lights graced Michigan once again Friday night.

Above, you will find photos of the aurora, captured by FOX 2 Detroit viewers/readers.

On Thursday, NOAA forcecasted a severe solar storm fueled by solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CME) that began on May 8. According to NOAA, CMEs are explosions of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun’s corona. They cause geomagnetic storms when they are directed at Earth.

The most recent CMEs made the Northern Lights visible Friday night, and additional solar eruptions could cause geomagnetic storm conditions to persist through the weekend.