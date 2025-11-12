Northern Lights possible in Michigan on Wednesday night

article

The Brief Michigan falls within the sight line of the Northern Lights forecast for Wednesday night. Currently, geomagnetic storm conditions are strong, and are expected to reach severe later. Clouds earlier in the day are expected to lift as nighttime nears.



Michiganders could get a glimpse of the Northern Lights on Wednesday night.

The Aurora borealis did show up for some Tuesday night, but clouds muddled the view for others.

What they're saying:

According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, there's a chance of seeing the Northern Lights statewide Wednesday into Thursday.

Currently, geomagnetic storm conditions are strong, and are expected to reach severe later in the day. This increases the likelihood of the Northern Lights being visible.

(NOAA SWPC)

Northern Lights cloud forecast

Clouds during the day Wednesday are expected to lift later in the day. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy to mainly clear, paving the way for a good chance of seeing the Aurora.

How to see the Northern Lights

Head to a dark area. In Michigan, the more north you travel, the darker it tends to be. Check this light pollution map to find darker areas.

The aurora is often most visible around midnight. When the time to see the lights is near, use this 30-minute aurora forecast to see where it is.

Also, just because you cannot see the aurora with your eyes does not mean it isn't there. When it is dark out and the aurora is predicted to be strong, try taking a photo with your phone camera in night mode.

What are geomagnetic storms?

The sun’s intense magnetic energy is the source of solar flares and eruptions of plasma known as coronal mass ejections. When directed toward Earth, they can create stunning auroras but also disrupt power and communications.

Galileo was among the first astronomers to turn a telescope skyward and study sunspots, back in the early 1600s. Solar flares and coronal mass ejections tend to occur near sunspots, dark patches as big as Earth that are located near the most intense portions of the sun’s shifting magnetic field.

A solar cycle is a sequence the sun’s magnetic field goes through every 11 years, when the field flips. Geomagnetic storms could become more frequent over the next year as the sun begins to move into the solar maximum phase of its 11-year cycle.