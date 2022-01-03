article

A couple were charged with separate drunken driving charges after police responded to a rollover crash in northern Michigan over New Year's Eve weekend.

Michigan State Police arrested a man and woman after determining both had driven while intoxicated in the afternoon of Jan. 1 near I-75.

According to law enforcement, a sheriff's deputy from Crawford County and a trooper from MSP's Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to Maple Forest Township after reports that a Pontiac G6 had flipped over.

When police arrived around 3:05 p.m., they spoke with the caller who said he had come upon a crash involving the Pontiac and had stopped to assist. Police observed a silver Jeep Commander also at the scene. A woman and a man were inside.

When the caller had arrived, the couple had told him they would be back shortly before driving away.

According to police, the state trooper said the Jeep drove by the crash location and did not stop.

Using the vehicle's loud exhaust, the trooper followed it. Once it crossed the center line, a traffic stop was initiated.

During the investigation, police determined the driver - a 35-year-old woman from Kingsley, Michigan - was called by her boyfriend to come pick him up at the crash site. Her boyfriend, a 34-year-old man from Frederic, Michigan, was sitting in the passenger seat.

Both showed signs of being intoxicated, prompting police to conduct field sobriety tests.

Shortly after, the woman was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated - her third offense. She was also found to be driving without a license and allegedly obstructed police.

The man, who allegedly crashed the Pontiac, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, probation violation, and failure to report a crash.

Both were lodged in the Crawford County Jail, pending arraignment.