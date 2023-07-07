Expand / Collapse search

Northern Michigan fatal hit-and-run still unsolved 10 years later

By Amber Ainsworth
Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are still looking for the driver who hit and killed Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert 10 years ago.

Boyce-Hurbert, 29, was riding her bicycle home from work in Traverse City early July 5, 2013, when someone hit her in the 600 block of Washington Street.

A $25,000 reward is offered for information leading to the hit-run driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traverse City Police Department at 231- 995-5170 or traversecitypolicedepartment@traverersecitymi.gov.
 