Northern Michigan State Police troopers used quick thinking and a very smart dog to help rescue a man who had fallen through ice in Grand Traverse County.

The dog, Ruby, was with its 65-year-old owner on Arbutus Lake when the man fell into the freezing water. Bystanders on shore saw the incident and called 911.

But for trooper Kammeron Bennetts, who was the first trooper to respond, walking out onto the ice that had just given way to one adult's weight made the rescue operation tricky. Luckily, a very obedient dog was around to help.

Video of the rescue shows Bennetts communicating with the man before having Ruby sent over to him. From there, the officer attached a rescue disc to Ruby's collar, before telling the man to call his dog back to him.

When Ruby returned, the man got ahold of the disc before being instructed to kick his legs.

With assistance from a Grand Traverse fire department official, the two pulled the man to safety. He was in the water for 16 minutes, a release from state police said.

The man was taken to the Munson Medical Center for treatment before later being released.