Northern Michigan ice storm: Whitmer seeks major disaster declaration

As northern Michigan continues its long recovery after a historic ice storm it suffered in late March, a major disaster declaration was submitted for the region which large-scale power outages, and roads blocked with fallen trees and debris.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office announced an extension in relief aid was made to the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday, three weeks since the crippling ice storm.

Power was restored to most people by April 10, but outages still remain in isolated areas. The state restoration efforts are more urgent than ever for those still affecting. Local damage assessments have largely just been completed, laying the path for Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) that start this week.

Whitmer had previously declared a state of emergency for the northern Lower Peninsula counties of Otsego, Oscoda, Montmorency, Presque Isle, Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Mackinac and Alpena.

Whitmer requested this extension to ensure the impacted jurisdictions and municipalities get enough time to complete response activities and assess the damages.

"The historic ice storms in Northern Michigan have required an all-hands-on-deck approach to help get the power back on, clear roads, and keep people safe," Whitmer said in a statement. "With recovery efforts still ongoing, I am asking FEMA for an extension to submit a major disaster declaration request, so we can get a complete picture of what resources and support these local communities need as they recover from this devastating storm.

"We’ll continue coordinating closely with first-responders, local communities, our federal partners, and Michiganders on the ground. Michiganders are strong, and we’ll get through this together."

According to the governor's office, local jurisdictions continue to be involved in "response and recovery operations."

"We’re still picking up the pieces after this storm," said Rep. Sam Cavitt (R-Cheboygan). "Some folks just got their power turned on and some kids aren’t even back in school yet. Asking for federal support isn’t something you rush or guess. The governor saw first-hand how bad things got, so I’m thankful to her for recognizing the needs of our communities and working to get us more time to make this critical request."

