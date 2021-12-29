Northern Michigan man arrested with 'gift bag' carrying 175 grams of cocaine

article

A northern Michigan man was charged with drug delivery crimes after being arrested late Sunday night.

Michigan State Police stopped a vehicle in Green Township several miles west of Lake Huron around 11 p.m. on Dec. 26.

The driver, a 62-year-old resident of Alpena identified as Steven Wyman was found in possession of cocaine.

According to police, the cocaine, measuring in at just over 175 grams, was found in a gift bag behind the driver seat.

Inside the gift bag was approximately 13 smaller prepackaged bags of cocaine.

Wyman also had $600 in cash on his person. He was arrested and lodged in the Alpena County Jail.

He was arraigned on Dec. 28 on one count of Controlled Substance delivery/manufacture of between 50-449 grams. His bond was set at $100,000/10%.

He's scheduled to be in court on Jan. 12 in the 88th District Court.