article

An animal cruelty investigation by the Michigan DNR has resulted in four charges against a northern Michigan man accused of a "large-scale animal abuse case."

Scott Thompson, 56, of Hawks, was arraigned in court Friday on counts of failing to provide animals with adequate care, among other cruelty charges.

A chief with the Department of Natural Resources's law enforcement division said in a news release "something had to be done" after responding to the suspect's family property where they found 10 dead animals, including four geese, two chickens, a horse, pig, quail, and rabbit.

The DNR ordered the owners to bury the horse before sending the other nine deceased animals to a lab at Michigan State University. They determined the cause of death was starvation and dehydration.

During the official's second visit to the farm, they found more animals starving with no water and poor living conditions.

A total of 75 animals were seized and taken to other facilities with better care. The animals that were seized included geese, sheep, chickens, pigs, horses, dogs, mini cows, turtles, goats, cats, and turkeys and rabbits.

Following his arrest on July 18, Thompson was released on bond and is expected back in court on Aug. 16. According to the DNR, a second suspect is sought in the case.

Thompson was charged failing to provide adequate care, animal cruelty, and two misdemeanors for improper burial of dead animals.

He has pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

"This is a rare situation for the DNR to get involved in, as domestic animal complaints and investigations are not our primary responsibility or focus. However, there were no other resources available," said Chief Jason Haines, DNR Law Enforcement Division.