State police say a northern Michigan cabin was stolen sometime in late 2021.

According to troopers at Michigan State Police's Houghton Lake Post, someone's cabin measuring 12 x 28 feet was stolen.

It was located on County Road 571 in Cold Springs Township.

The theft happened sometime between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, 2021.

An image posted by police show a blue cabin with an orange roof. The balcony has a white fence.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the MSP Houghton Lake Post at 989-422-5101.