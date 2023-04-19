Northern Michigan police searching for skid steer loader, trailer stolen last summer

article

Michigan State Police are asking for help looking for a stolen skid steer loader and trailer.

The 1986 red and grey Gehl SL6620 Skid Steer Loader and older, black double axle flatbed were stolen last summer in the Kaleva area of Manistee County.

At the time, the trailer had a Michigan license plate with the number E668290.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or the MSP Cadillac Post at 231-779-6040.