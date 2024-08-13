Northville teachers are without a contract as new school year beckons

Students in Northville are scheduled to return on September 3, however, the school district hasn't reached an agreement with its teachers yet.

The battle over labor contracts in districts all across the country, with parents and their kids caught in the middle because of the uncertainty.

Without a calendar — parents can’t plan out the rest of the year for their families. One parent off-camera said she’s trying to figure out vacation dates - but has to wait because there isn’t a calendar.

The district's school board is expected to give an update on the negotiation process at tonight's meeting.

We’re not sure at what time during the meeting the teacher contracts will be discussed, but Northville Public Schools did tell parents on social media that it will be brought up.

More than 7100 students attend this school district, which is ranked third-best in Michigan.

The teachers want better quality of life and job security.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on the situation as it develops.



