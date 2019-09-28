Northville Township Police search for suspect accused of indecent exposure

The Northville Township Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an indecent exposure along Ed Hines Drive, which is South of 7 Mile.

While police are not saying when the incident happened, they are saying that the suspect is a 35-year-old dark skinned male around 5'10 and has a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap and black shorts.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect is urged to call 911 or the Northville Township Police Department at 248-349-9400.