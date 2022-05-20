Northville Township police seek information after apartment shooting
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Northville Township police are investigating an apartment shooting that happened early Friday.
Witnesses said shots were heard at Park Place Apartments in the area of Eight Mile Road and Silver Spring Drive around 2:45 a.m. The shots were heard near buildings 29 and 30.
Police said no one was hurt, and the shooting does not appear to be random.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-349-9400.
