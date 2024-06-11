Northville Township to upgrade 911 emergency communication tech

article

Northville Township will be upgrading its emergency communications tech to better serve residents throughout the region.

State Rep. Debbie Dingell secured $963,000 in federal funds for Northville Township to upgrade its emergency communications technology.

The federal funding will pay for a new state-of-the-art 911 phone system that will speed response times and provide better call tracking. It also will cover a backup power generator to ensure uninterrupted 911 service during power outages caused by severe weather or other emergencies, according to a news release.

Northville Township has interoperable communications agreements with multiple communities and offers mutual aid to an area that services 730,000 residents.

"Law enforcement officers, firefighters, and all first responders have some of the toughest jobs around, and they don’t always get the appreciation they deserve. The least we can do is make sure they have the resources and supplies they need to stay safe on the job," Dingell said. "I know this $963,000 will go a long way to supporting their critical work, and in turn, keeping our communities safe. And this reaches far beyond just Northville Township – these improvements will impact up to 18 surrounding communities and 730,000 residents. This makes a big difference."

Northville Township will add this emergency equipment to its soon-to-be-built Essential Services Complex (ESC) on Seven Mile Road, the former site of the state psychiatric hospital. The 96,000-square-foot facility will become the new Public Safety Headquarters and house a new Police Station, a second Fire Station, a new Department of Public Works Headquarters, and a Northville Parks & Recreation Trailhead Building.

"We can help so many people with the Essential Services Complex," said Northville Township Supervisor Mark J. Abbo. "Northville Township is a public safety answering point for the region. The equipment will serve 18 surrounding communities that rely on us for emergency communications."

The ESC is expected to open in late spring 2025 at an estimated cost of $41 million. This new location will reduce emergency response times to the northeast quadrant of Northville Township.

That improves public safety, said Scott Hilden, Northville Township’s Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police. "Like many communities, Northville Township’s Police and Fire departments have to navigate congested areas like Haggerty Road in order to respond to emergencies," he said. "The new facility and the new emergency equipment will help us better protect and serve our residents."