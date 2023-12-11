Not a pretty picture: Ex-con security camera installer arrested again

A Macomb County security camera installer has a bit of an image problem - and has a problem seeing the big picture.

Rob Wolchek met him a couple of months ago. His customers say he did a great job - right up until, he didn't. They say he took their money and take care of the jobs - and in one case - he didn't even start the job.

"He was charming. I really liked him," said Ruthann.

Who wouldn't like a guy smiling ear to ear for his new mugshot! It's Zack Ellis, the friendly felon security camera installer who told Wolchek in April: "I've made no mistakes. Everything I've done is 100 percent legal. I've done nobody wrong."

Zack may have an arresting personality - but for some reason, he keeps on getting arrested.

Wolchek: "You got charged with a felony, it looks like 'State of Michigan versus Ellis.'"

"I'm pretty sure that's going to be inaccurate," Zack says.

Wolchek's just guessing this call might offend Zack - and he's a very sensitive guy.

Watch what happens next in Rob Wolchek's Hall of Shame investigation in the live player below tonight at 10.



