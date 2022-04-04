Not all students catching up as quickly after pandemic-caused virtual learning

After years of virtual learning, a record number of Michigan students fell behind, or were held back, during the pandemic. According to a new report, it appears learning loss is starting to bounce back to pre-Covid levels.

But not all students are catching up as quickly as others.

"There’s a read by third-grade law in Michigan part of that bill has retention included in that," said Dr. Daveda Colbert, superintendent Wayne RESA. "We are always concerned about retention, period."

A new report released in March called *Retained In Grade* is offering concerning data regarding some students in Michigan.

The findings conclude that students of color and students in the ninth grade are more likely to be held back in school.

"Of course it’s alarming, it's concerning, but it’s not new news," Colbert said. "Black and Latinx students are disproportionately targeted for retention. They have been for years."

Colbert believes the pandemic made things more challenging as students were forced to learn virtually - and many students of color did not have equal access to computers putting them behind in their education.

"There was not enough access or devices, and you had some students who were actually using phones," she said.

Dr. Colbert believes the growing number of ninth graders being retained is connected to the pandemic.

"So if you were a 7th grader in March of 2020, you are today, a ninth-grader in your second semester," she said. "During your eighth grade you probably for the most part, were not in school."

Colbert does not believe retention is the answer to getting students back on track.

"Retention ranks, like, 148 out of 150 in terms of being an effective practice," Colbert said. "Students who are retained are more likely to be withdrawn, exhibit hyperactivity, and display symptoms of depression."

She says there are better solutions in supporting and jump-starting educational opportunities for all students including "high dosage tutoring."

"Michigan Department of Education has a series out on accelerated learning we need to continue having acceleration versus remediation," she said.

Colbert believes recruiting and adequately paying highly qualified teachers is also key and that there should also be a focus on students' mental and emotional well-being.

Advertisement



