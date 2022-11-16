Novi man killed after driving over black ice, spinning out and crashing into oncoming car

A traffic crash in Novi left en elderly person dead after his vehicle spun out on black ice.

Novi police confirmed the fatal accident happened around 7 a.m. on Novi road when a 67-year-old resident driving northbound lost control, veered into an oncoming lane and struck another car.

The crash happened after Southeast Michigan got hit with its first batch of winter weather when a mix of snow and rain fell on the region. Temperatures were below freezing overnight, making for tough travel conditions. Multiple crashes were reported around the area.

The fatal crash happened near Trans X Road, which is located near Grand River.

According to police, the driver lost control, spun into southbound Novi road. The vehicle struck an 80-year-old Commerce Township woman who was driving the opposite way. The front of her vehicle hit the passenger side of the 67-year-old man's vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.