Teen car thief suspect arrested in Detroit after group steals 13 vehicles from Flint lot

A teen suspect was arrested in Detroit after police said he stole a vehicle from a Flint lot and caused a shelter-in-place at Oakland University while officers looked for him Monday.

Police were searching for two suspects in stolen Dodge Durangos who were possibly on the campus at one point. One of those suspects was the 17-year-old caught in Detroit, police said.

The suspect was part of a bigger group that targeted the vehicle lot, police said. About 30 people stormed the lot and fled in 13 stolen vehicles.

Flint police said they believe the group is based in Detroit, though they are still investigating and figuring out who the suspects are. They said Monday that seven of the stolen vehicles were recovered in Oakland County and the Detroit area.

"Not uncommon. We have groups that travel from other parts of the state just to victimize these lots," Flint Police Chief Terance Green said.