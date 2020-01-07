Novi woman charged with murder, child abuse after 2-year-old son's death

A Novi woman is facing murder and child abuse charges after the death of her 2-year-old son last week.

The woman and the 2-year-old boy were found injured in their home in the 50000 block of Sevilla Circle by the woman's husband when he came home from work on Friday, January 3. He called 911.

The boy, named Mason, was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital.

Police later ruled the boy's death a homicide and said the mother was found to have a history of mental health issues during the investigation. Police said the 36-year-old woman killed the boy with a kitchen knife before harming herself.

Chunhui Shi is now facing multiple charges including felony murder, first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse.

She's been in the hospital since January 3. The prosecutor's office didn't comment on her condition.

She's due back in court on January 15.

Advertisement

We're told the family is originally from China and has lived in the United States since 2014.