Now hiring: Huron-Clinton Metroparks offers up $1,200 bonus to seasonal employees

Huron-Clinton Metroparks are offering bonuses to part-time summer employees.

The park system's 13 locations in Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties have jobs available. Roles include golf course workers, lifeguards, maintenance workers, and more.

Seasonal and part-time employees will earn an extra $1 per hour worked from May 21 through July 1, an extra $2 per hour worked from July 2 through Aug. 12, and an extra $3 per hour worked from Aug. 13 through Sept. 9.

Seasonal employees can also earn an extra 60 cents per hour worked on the weekend.

The bonuses, up to $1,200, will be paid out at the end of the summer.

All workers, including part-time employees, receive free or discounted facility use, have access to an employee assistance program, and have the ability to advance their careers within the park system.

See current job openings, including salary ranges, here.