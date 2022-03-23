NWS postpones Michigan statewide tornado drill due to potentially severe weather Wednesday

article

The National Weather Service postponed Wednesday's tornado drill in Michigan due to the potential for severe weather.

Alerts on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Weather Radios, TV, and radio stations were supposed to sound at 1 p.m. While these alerts will not sound, some communities may still activate their emergency alerts on Wednesday.

Parts of the southern Lower Peninsula have the potential to experience severe weather, while the Upper Peninsula and upper Lower Peninsula are experiencing hazardous winter weather, so the test was canceled to prevent weather radios from going off unnecessarily on a day there could be a real alert.

The NWS test will be moved to 1 p.m. Thursday or the next scheduled test day, which is March 30.

Despite the postponement, people are still encouraged to review their emergency plans. Tornados develop in an average of 10-15 minutes, so being ready before severe weather arrives is essential.

Tips for preparing:

Know the difference: Tornado Watch means conditions exist for a tornado to develop; Tornado Warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

Know the signs of an approaching tornado: dark, often greenish sky; large hail; a large, dark low-lying cloud; and loud roar, like a freight train.

Develop an emergency preparedness kit with essential items such as a three-day supply of water and food, a NOAA Weather Radio, important family documents and items that satisfy unique family needs.

Conduct regular tornado drills. Make sure each household member knows where to go and what to do in the event of a tornado.

Stay tuned to commercial radio or television broadcasts for news on changing weather conditions or approaching storms.