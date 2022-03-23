Showers throughout Wednesday with a chance for severe storms, including hail and strong winds

Get ready for a wet day of weather!

It won't be raining ALL DAY LONG as we likely see lulls followed by more showers. Check out the precipitation chances throughout the day:

Rain totals (including what's fallen overnight) through tonight will settle between .5 and 1.5 inches.

Plan for ponds and puddles on the roads, but no need to expect any major floods to emerge. Afternoon storms may certainly enhance the rainfall rates and they're possible area wide, with a low-but-not-zero chance for severe storms.

This is the Storm Prediction Centers severe risk outlook

The greatest threat is in our southern communities (Monroe and Lenawee Counties) and the greatest threat is hail and wind, with an even more limited threat for a tornado.

I should note! A statewide tornado drill is set for 1 p.m. today. So if you hear tornado sirens at 1 p.m, it is just a drill. However, should there be storms in the area at that time (not likely, but possible) they will cancel the sirens.

Some showers will linger tonight, Thursday, Friday, and possibly even into Saturday!