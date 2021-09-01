Oak Park Film Festival seeks submissions-- See how to submit your film here

The Oak Park Film Festival is looking for submissions.

The outdoor film fest is scheduled for October near the Oak Park Civic Center.

Local filmmakers are encouraged to submit their work for consideration. Submit your film here by Sept. 18. Chosen filmmakers will be notified Sept. 27.

The festival will be held Oct. 8-10 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.