A guide to the 2021 Arts, Beats, and Eats festival in Royal Oak

After having to shift its format last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arts, Beats, and Eats returns at full capacity in Royal Oak this Labor Day Weekend.

The event includes four days full of live music, art vendors, and food.

When is Arts, Beats, and Eats?

The festival begins Friday, Sept. 3. It runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday.

How much does it cost?

Admission is free until 5 p.m. Friday. After that, it's $10.

On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, entry is $5 until 3 p.m. and $10 after 3 p.m.

Children younger than 3, veterans, and active duty military members, are free.

Where is parking?

Parking is not allowed at meters or in neighborhoods near the festival. You will be fined if you park in these areas. Instead, park in a downtown lot, a garage, or at a shuttle lot.

Downtown Royal Oak parking structures and lots ($15):

Downtown Structure #1Located at Lafayette & 5th St516 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Downtown Structure #2Located on Lafayette, North of 4th Street320 Lafayette Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Downtown Structure #3Center & Third St.300 S. Center Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Downtown Structure #411 Mile between Main and Troy110 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48067

Oakland Community College Parking StructureLincoln & Washington847 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Farmer's Market(Please note: parking at the Farmers Market will be free TO MARKET CUSTOMERS ONLY as normal until 1pm on Friday and Saturday)Located at the intersection of 11 Mile & Troy St. East of Main.316 E 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067

East Lincoln & Troy Lots3 parking lots located at 211 and 220 E. Lincoln

Lot near downtown ($15):

Royal Oak Middle School LotWashington North of 11 Mile & Willis709 North Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067-1735

Shuttle lot ($10 parking, shuttle is free):

1. Royal Oak High SchoolLocated off of Crooks, North of 13 Mile1500 Lexington Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI 48073-2400

Shuttle hours: Saturday-Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Bicycle parking (free):

Washington just south of Lincoln

Washington Near Second Avenue

Who is performing?

The weekend includes dozens of performances from artists that span genres. Headliners include Stone Temple Pilots on Friday, Neon Trees on Saturday, and Rise Against on Sunday.

Tim McIlrath of Rise Against performs in Michigan in 2017 (Photo: Amber Ainsworth)

What kind of food will be there?

This year, all booths will accept cash and cards rather than using tickets like in the past.

Food vendors include:

5th Ave Street Food

A Taste of Motown – American

Andre's Lousiana Seafood – Seafood

B.L. Ellis

Beans and Cornbread – Soul Food

Big Bo's Grill

Bowlder Smoothie – Smoothies/Concessions

Café Muse – European

Cinnabon-- Bakery

Cool Jacks – Ice Cream

Crepe Day Twah – Creperie

Crispelli’s – Pizzeria

Delray BBQ – Barbeque

Deutschtroit – German

The Drunken Rooster – Mediterranean Tacos

For the Love of Cheesecake – Desserts

Fork In Nigeria – African

Frick N Good Cookies – Bakery

Fun Foods – Lemonade

Gosia's Pierogies – Polish

Goldfish Tea – Bubble Tea

Grand Traverse Pie Company – Pies

Hog Heaven – Barbeque

House of BBQ – Barbeque

Imaginate – Fine Dining

Island Noodles – Hawaiian

Kona Ice – Shaved Ice

Korean Beef – Korean

Kozmic Gardens – CBD Push-Pops

La Feast – Mediterranean

Lekker Choco Treats – Chocolate

Lil Bro’s Burgers – Burgers

Matt Bain Catering

Mercurio's – Concessions

NOM NOM Ninja – Hibachi

Nosh Pit – Vegan/Vegetarian

Nothing Bundt Cakes – Bakery

Proving Grounds – Coffee

Ryba’s Fudge Shop – Dessert

Sedona Taphouse – Craft Cocktails/Beer

Shatila – Mediterranean Bakery

Smokehouse 52 BBQ – Barbeque

Sonny's Burgers

Tapped Coffee – Coffee

Taste and Tell

Tequila Blue – Mexican

The Almond King – Roasted Nuts

Trattoria Da Luigi – Italian

Wingsnob – Wings

WonderBurger – Burgers

What are the COVID-19 precautions?

Sanitation will be increased. There will be hand sanitizer and washing stations throughout the festival.

Guests who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks. There will be a vaccine clinic for anyone wishing to get the COVID vaccine.