A guide to the 2021 Arts, Beats, and Eats festival in Royal Oak
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - After having to shift its format last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arts, Beats, and Eats returns at full capacity in Royal Oak this Labor Day Weekend.
The event includes four days full of live music, art vendors, and food.
When is Arts, Beats, and Eats?
The festival begins Friday, Sept. 3. It runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday.
How much does it cost?
Admission is free until 5 p.m. Friday. After that, it's $10.
On Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, entry is $5 until 3 p.m. and $10 after 3 p.m.
Children younger than 3, veterans, and active duty military members, are free.
Where is parking?
Parking is not allowed at meters or in neighborhoods near the festival. You will be fined if you park in these areas. Instead, park in a downtown lot, a garage, or at a shuttle lot.
Downtown Royal Oak parking structures and lots ($15):
- Downtown Structure #1Located at Lafayette & 5th St516 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI 48067
- Downtown Structure #2Located on Lafayette, North of 4th Street320 Lafayette Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067
- Downtown Structure #3Center & Third St.300 S. Center Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067
- Downtown Structure #411 Mile between Main and Troy110 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48067
- Oakland Community College Parking StructureLincoln & Washington847 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067
- Farmer's Market(Please note: parking at the Farmers Market will be free TO MARKET CUSTOMERS ONLY as normal until 1pm on Friday and Saturday)Located at the intersection of 11 Mile & Troy St. East of Main.316 E 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067
- East Lincoln & Troy Lots3 parking lots located at 211 and 220 E. Lincoln
Lot near downtown ($15):
- Royal Oak Middle School LotWashington North of 11 Mile & Willis709 North Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067-1735
Shuttle lot ($10 parking, shuttle is free):
- 1. Royal Oak High SchoolLocated off of Crooks, North of 13 Mile1500 Lexington Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI 48073-2400
Shuttle hours: Saturday-Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Bicycle parking (free):
- Washington just south of Lincoln
- Washington Near Second Avenue
Who is performing?
The weekend includes dozens of performances from artists that span genres. Headliners include Stone Temple Pilots on Friday, Neon Trees on Saturday, and Rise Against on Sunday.
See the full music schedule here.
Tim McIlrath of Rise Against performs in Michigan in 2017 (Photo: Amber Ainsworth)
What kind of food will be there?
This year, all booths will accept cash and cards rather than using tickets like in the past.
Food vendors include:
- 5th Ave Street Food
- A Taste of Motown – American
- Andre's Lousiana Seafood – Seafood
- B.L. Ellis
- Beans and Cornbread – Soul Food
- Big Bo's Grill
- Bowlder Smoothie – Smoothies/Concessions
- Café Muse – European
- Cinnabon-- Bakery
- Cool Jacks – Ice Cream
- Crepe Day Twah – Creperie
- Crispelli’s – Pizzeria
- Delray BBQ – Barbeque
- Deutschtroit – German
- The Drunken Rooster – Mediterranean Tacos
- For the Love of Cheesecake – Desserts
- Fork In Nigeria – African
- Frick N Good Cookies – Bakery
- Fun Foods – Lemonade
- Gosia's Pierogies – Polish
- Goldfish Tea – Bubble Tea
- Grand Traverse Pie Company – Pies
- Hog Heaven – Barbeque
- House of BBQ – Barbeque
- Imaginate – Fine Dining
- Island Noodles – Hawaiian
- Kona Ice – Shaved Ice
- Korean Beef – Korean
- Kozmic Gardens – CBD Push-Pops
- La Feast – Mediterranean
- Lekker Choco Treats – Chocolate
- Lil Bro’s Burgers – Burgers
- Matt Bain Catering
- Mercurio's – Concessions
- NOM NOM Ninja – Hibachi
- Nosh Pit – Vegan/Vegetarian
- Nothing Bundt Cakes – Bakery
- Proving Grounds – Coffee
- Ryba’s Fudge Shop – Dessert
- Sedona Taphouse – Craft Cocktails/Beer
- Shatila – Mediterranean Bakery
- Smokehouse 52 BBQ – Barbeque
- Sonny's Burgers
- Tapped Coffee – Coffee
- Taste and Tell
- Tequila Blue – Mexican
- The Almond King – Roasted Nuts
- Trattoria Da Luigi – Italian
- Wingsnob – Wings
- WonderBurger – Burgers
What are the COVID-19 precautions?
Sanitation will be increased. There will be hand sanitizer and washing stations throughout the festival.
Guests who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks. There will be a vaccine clinic for anyone wishing to get the COVID vaccine.