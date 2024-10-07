Oak Park Public Library reopening Monday after more bed bugs found in chairs

article

The Oak Park Public Library is slated to reopen Monday after bed bugs again closed the library for the weekend.

According to the library, a patron using the computer lab reported pest issues on chairs just before the library closed Thursday. The chairs were removed, and the area was inspected by staff.

On Friday morning, the area was again inspected by city and library leaders, and they discovered insects in two chairs. The library was closed for the weekend, and a pest control company inspected the library.

Bed bugs were found in the upholstery of the two chairs.

This is the second time in less than two weeks that bed bugs were found in chairs in the library. According to the library, the pest control company believes the bugs were reintroduced because bed bug sniffing dogs did not indicate they were there when they checked the building on Sept. 25, following pest control treatments.

The library was heat-treated Saturday in preparation for reopening Monday morning.

The Oak Pak Library now has a plan in place for addressing pest concerns and limiting the chances of them taking up residence in the building.

Library staff are: