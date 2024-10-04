Oak Park Library closed until further notice for pest control inspection

The Oak Park Library has once again shut its doors to undergo a pest control inspection. The duration of this closure is unspecified.

The library was recently closed for a building inspection on Tuesday Sept. 24 due to "customer concerns and OSHA recommendations" after a patron reported possible pest-related issues in chairs in the library's computer lab area, according to the Oak Park Library.

That led to staff inspecting the chairs, immediately removing two of them from the building, and contacting a pest control company.

During the Sept. 24 inspection, pest control experts and canine detection confirmed bedbugs in the upholstery of the two chairs used in the computer lab and printing area, the library released. The building was closed on Tuesday and Wednesday last week but reopened on Thursday, Sept. 26.

However, as of Friday, Oct. 4, the library has closed again until further notice for an official inspection and report.

"Given our recent closure and best practices, the city has been regularly inspecting the library facility," the Oak Park Library posted on Facebook. "A professional pest control company has been contacted to evaluate the need for further action."

A similar incident took place at another Oakland County Library on Saturday, Sept. 21 – when the Royal Oak Library closed after a cockroach was found in a DVD case that had been returned overnight.

Following a pest inspection that found no evidence of insects or an infestation, the Royal Oak Library reopened the following Monday.