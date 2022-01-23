Oak Park vigil held in honor of shooting victim

A vigil was held on Jan. 23 to honor the life of a 33-year-old that was shot and killed.

On Jan. 20, investigators responded to the Loop Apartments in Oak Park and found a car crashed into a building.

The victim was in the driver's seat. He was shot and killed before he crashed, according to police.

The victim's father said he was making a delivery run when he was robbed and then shot. While trying to get away, he drove into the building.

According to the family, police do have person's of interest, but are looking for information from potential witnesses.