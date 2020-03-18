Oakland County coronavirus cases skyrocket to 104

article

The Oakland County's health department says they have confirmed 104 cases now of the coronavirus Covid-19, the county's Media and Communications Officer Bill Mullen said Thursday.

The number is staggeringly higher than the most recently reported case total from the state, showing only 23 cases of Covid-19 in Oakland County. Mullen said their count of 104 is accurate as of Noon Thursday.

Earlier in the day, at 9 a.m., the county had said they had 94 confirmed cases

Michigan health officials said the state's total coronavirus case eclipsed 100 during a press conference Wednesday with Gov. Whitmer. While the state health department quantified 15 new cases by midnight Tuesday, Chief Medical Director Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said they had confirmed 30 more cases, bringing the state total up to 110. But now it appears the number is even higher than that.

Official numbers from the state are expected later today at 2 p.m., though Mullen says the county has been receiving updates several times a day about their cases.

While the number of new cases is rising exponentially, the spike in positive cases was something health officials warned would happen. A lack of available tests to screen for the virus has contributed to the state's inability to better track cases.

Along with the spike in cases, Michigan also reported its first two deaths related to the virus. The first was a middle-aged man in Wayne County on Wednesday, and the second was reported Thursday morning out of McClaren Oakland Hospital. That victim was a woman in her 50s.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

