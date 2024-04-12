Oakland county couple searching for dog who went missing during Monday’s eclipse

article

Preston, a 14-year-old grey poodle, went missing from his house in Franklin, a northern Oakland County suburb, during Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Since he went missing, owners Mike and Eva Bradfield have been searching for their 5-pound dog for about a week.

The dog went missing from Haverford Street, near 14 mile and Telegraph.

The Brassfield’s have contacted police, area rescues, veterinary clinics, and the "For the Love of Louie" Facebook page, as well as posting flyers everywhere they can.

Anyone with information on their dog should reach out through the "For the Love of Louie" Facebook page.