Oakland County deputies target drunk drivers on Thanksgiving Eve

Thanksgiving Eve is traditionally the busiest bar night of the year. To keep people safe, Oakland County deputies are patrolling the streets and keeping an eye out for drunk drivers.

In addition to regular patrols, nine deputies are targeting the Oakland County area, with a focus on Rochester Hills and Pontiac – as police have seen a high number of alcohol-related crashes in those cities.

While riding along with Deputy Jordan Smith, FOX 2 got a first-hand look – pulling over people who are driving too fast, without headlights, swerving, or showing any other sign of intoxication behind the wheel.

One of the drivers pulled over Wednesday night, suspected of being under the influence, allegedly had cocaine and lean in the car, along with a large amount of cash. In addition to the driver, two other people were in the car – one of them has warrants for possible weapon crime in the past.

All three men have been arrested.

In 2023, specifically in Oakland County, there have been just over 29,000 traffic crashes and 742 of those have been alcohol-related, according to police.

If you are caught drinking and driving, Smith said you will most likely end up spending your Thanksgiving holiday in jail.

"If you get into a crash, your car will be totaled, it'll be impounded," he said. "Being the holiday weekend, it will be in there all weekend."

Watch Fox 2's police ride-along on Thanksgiving Eve below:

This traffic enforcement has been funded by the Transportation Improvement Association.

According to Michigan's Impaired Driving Law, if your Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) is below .17 and this is a first offense, drivers will face:

A fine up to $500

Up to 93 days in jail

Up to 360 hours of community service

Up to 180 days license suspension

Six points on their license

If BAC is .17 or higher and this is a first offense, drivers will face: