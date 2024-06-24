Oakland County deputy fatally shot in Detroit • Ford Fireworks guide • Rouge River oil spill

Three people are in custody and a family is grieving after a shooting left an Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy dead over the weekend.

Deputy Bradley Reckling, a nine-year veteran of the force, was part of the office's stolen vehicle unit. They were called in after a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights on Saturday.

Reckling was behind the stolen Equinox in the area of Schoenherr and Park Grove streets on Detroit's east side around 10:50 p.m. when the vehicle suddenly stopped and people got out. The suspects started shooting, hitting Reckling in the head and chest. Two other detectives who were nearby in their own vehicles were not hit.

"It was an ambush," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

The sheriff said Detroit police and Michigan State Police quickly responded to the area and set up a perimeter to catch three people. The suspects have not been identified.

Ford Fireworks guide

It's that time of year again - the annual Ford Fireworks show in Detroit.

This event draws large crowds downtown. The influx of people plus road closures means getting around might be a bit tricky today.

Check our full guide for road closures, parking, where to watch, and more:

Rouge River oil spill

Motor oil and kerosene made its way into the Rouge River during work at the former Northville Downs racetrack site, the city said over the weekend.

Water runoff during the demolition allowed the spill to enter the storm drain, and some of it seeped into the river on Friday afternoon. That oil was stored in the building that was being demolished.

Containment procedures were implemented to collect any residual oil, according to the city.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), and the EPA were notified, and a private clean-up contractor responded to the site to perform clean-up and continue containment.

No additional updates have been provided since Saturday.

Neil Friske released without charges

Michigan Rep. Neil Friske was released without charges as an investigation continues into allegations that he was armed and possibly fired shots in Lansing.

The Republican who represents Charlevoix and Emmet counties was taken into custody early Thursday in the 2100 block of Forest Road after police were called about a man with a gun.

According to state police records, police asked the prosecutor to file three felony charges of one count of felony sexual assault, one count of felony assault excluding sexual, and one count of felony weapons.

Friske is currently up for reelection, and his campaign maintains that he is being smeared by lies.

Daily Forecast

We get a bit of a break from the high heat.

What else we're watching

A man is facing felony charges after police say he interjected in a game of catch between young children at a Pinckney park and started touching the kids . Police said Jeremy Mills didn't know the children or their parents. The 36th District Court's debt amnesty program begins today. From now through Aug. 2, all late fees, penalties, and warrant costs will be waived when full fee amounts are paid. A person was stabbed to death Sunday afternoon in the 19300 block of Indian in Redford. The stabbing happened during a fight. Michigan gas price averages are down 6 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. Pop's Hani , a sandwich restaurant that opened on Woodward in Royal Oak a year ago, closed earlier this month, just after celebrating its one-year anniversary.

Rare case of sexually-transmitted 'ringworm' found in California

A rare case of a sexually-transmitted infection (STI) that is known by some as a "ringworm" was reported in California. In fact, health officials say this ringworm STI is not only rare for the state of California, but it also marks the first reported case in the entire United States.

According to a June 19 health advisory from the California Department of Public Health, the person allegedly carrying Trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII (TMVII) had traveled to the state prior to testing positive for the rare infection.

Health officials say TMVII's symptoms include intense inflammation, in addition to painful and persistent lesions. The infection is also known for "affecting the anogenital or perioral areas," California Department of Public Health said in the advisory.

Read more here.