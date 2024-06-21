Pop's Hani closes Royal Oak restaurant after 1 year
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Pop's Hani, a sandwich restaurant that opened on Woodward in Royal Oak a year ago, closed earlier this month.
The eatery from the owners of National Coney Island had just celebrated its one-year anniversary before closing.
According to the restaurant, the closure comes after a dispute with its landlord.
"We were unable to come to an agreement with the current building owner, and it required us to close this location," the business said in a closure announcement.
The owners encouraged diners to visit its National locations to get a hani. Those remain open, aside from the Clawson location, which also recently shuttered.
