Pop's Hani closes Royal Oak restaurant after 1 year

Pop's Hani, a sandwich restaurant that opened on Woodward in Royal Oak a year ago, closed earlier this month.

The eatery from the owners of National Coney Island had just celebrated its one-year anniversary before closing.

According to the restaurant, the closure comes after a dispute with its landlord.

"We were unable to come to an agreement with the current building owner, and it required us to close this location," the business said in a closure announcement.

The owners encouraged diners to visit its National locations to get a hani. Those remain open, aside from the Clawson location, which also recently shuttered.

