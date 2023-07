Oakland County Fair 2023: Daily event schedule, tickets, and more

The Oakland County Fair kicks off Friday, July 7, and runs through the 16 in Davisburg.

Here's what to know if you're headed to the fair at 12451 Andersonville Rd.:

Oakland County Fair tickets

A $15 fee per vehicle allows entry for all passengers. Tickets for attendees not driving are $10 per person.

The arena is separate from the general admission. The cost is $12 for 14 and older, $6 for 5-14 Under 5 is free.

Carnival Rides are also additional. The armband prices vary by day.

Fair hours

The fair opens at 9 a.m. daily and is open until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends.

Fair activities

Activities include a daily carnival, animal shows, pig races, games, and more.

Some nights include concerts and derbies.

Fair schedule

Friday, July 7

Flag Raising - Noon

Carnival - 1-11 p.m.

Hot Glass Academy

K9s in Flight - three shows daily

Racing Pigs

Figure 8 Races

Fireworks- 7-10 p.m.

Grant Reiff Concert - 8-9:40 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

Carnival - Noon to 11 p.m.

Horse Competition

Hot Glass Academy

K9s in Flight - three shows daily

Racing Pigs

Poultry - Auction Birds

Safari Petting Zoo - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Estimation Station - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Master Chain Saw Artist- Ben Risney - 12:05 p.m.

Cats - 1 p.m.

Family Games & Activities Down on the Farm - 1-3:30 p.m.

Pocket Pet Competition - 1 p.m.

Off-Road Derby - 7-9 p.m.

Karaoke Night - 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 9

Carnival - Noon to 11 p.m.

Horse Competition

Hot Glass Academy

K9s in Flight - three shows daily

Racing Pigs

Dogs - 10 a.m.

Safari Petting Zoo - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Estimation Station - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Master Chain Saw Artist- Ben Risney - 12:05 p.m.

Summer Games - 1:30 p.m.

Dave Bennett's Quartet in Concert - 7 p.m.

Luau Night - Limbo and Games - 8 p.m.

Monday, July 10 (Senior Day - free admission for 62+)

Carnival - 1-10 p.m.

Horse Competition

Hot Glass Academy

K9s in Flight - three shows daily

Racing Pigs

Safari Petting Zoo - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Estimation Station - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Master Chain Saw Artist- Ben Risney - 12:05 p.m.

Cats - 1 p.m.

Family Games & Activities - 1 p.m.

Beef Show - 6 p.m.

Life-sized Candy Land - 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11

Carnival - 1-10 p.m.

Horse Competition

Hot Glass Academy

K9s in Flight - three shows daily

Racing Pigs

Rabbits - 9 a.m.

Safari Petting Zoo - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Toddler Tuesday - 11:30 a.m.

Pete the Cat Storytime - 12:30 p.m.

Master Chain Saw Artist- Ben Risney - 12:05 p.m.

Cavies - 2:30 p.m.

Family Games & Activities - 1:30 p.m.

Swine - 6 p.m.

Microwrestling Federation - 7 p.m.

Third Degree Burn Concert - 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12

Carnival - 1-10 p.m.

Horse Competition

Hot Glass Academy

K9s in Flight - three shows daily

Racing Pigs

Cavies 5-7 Year old Noncompetitive

Goats - 9 a.m.

Poulty - Showbirds - 9 a.m.

Safari Petting Zoo - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Michigan Pedal Pullers - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Master Chain Saw Artist- Ben Risney - 12:05 p.m.

Family Games & Activities - 1 p.m.

Home Depot Kids workshop 2-4 p.m.

Bike Raffle - 5 p.m.

Sheep - 6 p.m.

SuperKicker Rodeo - 7-9 p.m.

County Line Dancing with Jenergy - 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 13 (Individuals with Disabilities Day)

Carnival - 1-10 p.m.

Horse Competition

Hot Glass Academy

K9s in Flight - three shows daily

Racing Pigs

Safari Petting Zoo - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Super Hero Games - 2 p.m.

Master Chain Saw Artist- Ben Risney - 12:05 p.m.

Family Games & Activities - 1 p.m.

Showmanship Sweepstakes - 5 p.m.

Night of Destruction - 7 p.m.

Friday, July 14

Carnival - 1-10 p.m.

Horse Competition

Hot Glass Academy

K9s in Flight - three shows daily

Racing Pigs

Safari Petting Zoo - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Read and Win - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Master Chain Saw Artist- Ben Risney - 12:05 p.m.

Exhibit Hall Auction - 4 p.m.

Small Animal Auction - 6:30 p.m.

Figure 8 Race - 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, July 15

Carnival - 1-10 p.m.

Horse Competition

Hot Glass Academy

K9s in Flight - three shows daily

Racing Pigs

Safari Petting Zoo - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Large Animal Auction - 6:30 p.m.

ATR Monster Truck Show - 7 p.m.

Master Chain Saw Artist- Ben Risney - 12:05 p.m.

Exhibit Hall Auction - 4 p.m.

Small Animal Auction - 6:30 p.m.

Figure 8 Race - 7-9 p.m.

Sunday, July 16

Carnival - Noon to 7 p.m.

Horse Competition

Hot Glass Academy

K9s in Flight - three shows daily

Racing Pigs

Safari Petting Zoo - 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Master Chain Saw Artist- Ben Risney - 12:05 p.m.