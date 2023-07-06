Detroit Kite Festival, Uncle Sam Jam, Art in the Park, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Looking for free fun this weekend? Plenty of festivals with free admission are planned around Metro Detroit.

Find more things to do:

Uncle Sam Jam

Thursday, July 6 through Sunday, July 9

Civic Center Park in Woodhaven

This free festival includes a carnival, petting zoo, car show, monster truck rides, performances by the Prince Project, Buckcherry, Jackyl, Everclear, Sponge, and more.

Learn more.

Art In The Park

Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9

Downtown Plymouth

More than 400 artists from around the U.S. will have their work for sale at this large annual art fair.

In addition to the art, there will be live music, mural painting, and more.

Learn more.

Friday Nights Downtown Music Series

Friday, July 7 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Riverside Park in Auburn Hills

Shiatown will perform for free at Knight Amphitheater in Auburn Hills.

Weekly concerts are scheduled Friday nights through Aug. 25.

Freedom Arts Festival

Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9

Clark Park and Palmer Park in Detroit

The first two days of this year's Freedom Arts Festival will be held Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Clark Park and Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at Palmer Park.

These events include live music, art, and more.

The Palmer Park event celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Detroit Walk to Freedom.

Learn more.

Hippie Fest

Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

This fest includes art, music, tie-dye, vendors, and more.

Tickets are $7, and free for military members, veterans, and children younger than 2.

Buy tickets.

Homebrew Contest

Sunday, July 9 from noon to 4 p.m.

Urbanrest Brewing Co. in Ferndale

Sample homebrewers' beers and help pick the winner.

Ten homebrewers will have samples of their beers to try, and attendees will pick the top three. From those three, Urbanrest employees will decide the winner. Admission is free.

Learn more.

Detroit Kite Festival

Sunday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cricket Field on Belle Isle in Detroit

Fly kites, enjoy food and music, and more at this annual festival.

Kites, food, and drinks will be for sale at this free event, with donations to the Detroit Kite Festival nonprofit encouraged. Donate here.