Detroit Kite Festival, Uncle Sam Jam, Art in the Park, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Looking for free fun this weekend? Plenty of festivals with free admission are planned around Metro Detroit.
Uncle Sam Jam
- Thursday, July 6 through Sunday, July 9
- Civic Center Park in Woodhaven
This free festival includes a carnival, petting zoo, car show, monster truck rides, performances by the Prince Project, Buckcherry, Jackyl, Everclear, Sponge, and more.
Art In The Park
- Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9
- Downtown Plymouth
More than 400 artists from around the U.S. will have their work for sale at this large annual art fair.
In addition to the art, there will be live music, mural painting, and more.
Friday Nights Downtown Music Series
- Friday, July 7 from 7-8:30 p.m.
- Riverside Park in Auburn Hills
Shiatown will perform for free at Knight Amphitheater in Auburn Hills.
Weekly concerts are scheduled Friday nights through Aug. 25.
Freedom Arts Festival
- Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9
- Clark Park and Palmer Park in Detroit
The first two days of this year's Freedom Arts Festival will be held Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at Clark Park and Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at Palmer Park.
These events include live music, art, and more.
The Palmer Park event celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Detroit Walk to Freedom.
Hippie Fest
- Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9
- Canterbury Village in Lake Orion
This fest includes art, music, tie-dye, vendors, and more.
Tickets are $7, and free for military members, veterans, and children younger than 2.
Homebrew Contest
- Sunday, July 9 from noon to 4 p.m.
- Urbanrest Brewing Co. in Ferndale
Sample homebrewers' beers and help pick the winner.
Ten homebrewers will have samples of their beers to try, and attendees will pick the top three. From those three, Urbanrest employees will decide the winner. Admission is free.
Detroit Kite Festival
- Sunday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cricket Field on Belle Isle in Detroit
Fly kites, enjoy food and music, and more at this annual festival.
Kites, food, and drinks will be for sale at this free event, with donations to the Detroit Kite Festival nonprofit encouraged. Donate here.