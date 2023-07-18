Oakland County Fair pigs test positive for swine flu

article

Several pigs present at the Oakland County Fair tested positive for influenza A virus, which is the cause of swine flu.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Department of Health and Human Services, the pigs began displaying symptoms on July 14 at the fair which took place July 7-16 at Springfield Oaks County Park in Davisburg and is organized and managed by the Oakland County 4-H Fair Association.

The swine barn closed to the public that evening.

"Fairgoers who visited the swine barn and develop respiratory symptoms are encouraged to talk to a health care provider and report potential exposure to infected swine," said Dr. Russell Faust, Oakland County medical director.

No human cases of swine flu have been reported in Michigan this year.

The Health Division is working with state partners and fair management to contact trace and monitor exhibitors and fair staff who were exposed.

"Physicians are reminded to consider swine influenza in persons presenting with symptoms, even during the warmer months when seasonal influenza cases are low," Faust said.

In the meantime, the county is notifying the public who may have visited the swine barn.