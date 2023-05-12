Oakland County health officer found dead in murder-suicide after not showing up to work

A beloved Oakland County employee was found dead in her Pontiac home Thursday after she didn't show up to work.

"One of the things her staff always told me was they don’t think she ever takes a day off,’" County Executive Dave Coulter said of Dr. Calandra Green.

Green's mother was notified that she did not come to work. When her mother went to her home, she knew something was wrong and contacted the sheriff's office.

Deputies went inside the home and found Green and her husband Charles dead. Authorities believe Charles shot and killed her before turning the gun on himself.

"You know, she was recently married within the last couple of years. She was still practically a newlywed, and from what we knew of Calandra, she was still a happy bride," Coulter said. "There was no indication that there was any issues at home."

Green was the health officer for the county. She rose to the role after starting with Oakland County in 2019.

"During the pandemic, she really took the lead on standing up all of our Covid testing and vaccine sites," Coulter said.

She also organized the mental health services for the Oxford community after the deadly school shooting and was passionate about making sure all of Oakland County got access to public health services. Her colleagues say she had so much more to accomplish.

"The possibilities based on her abilities were endless," Coulter said. "The fact that she was murdered, frankly leaves me really angry, on top of the grief and the shock and the sadness I feel."

---

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

