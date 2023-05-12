Oakland County shattered by loss of beloved health officer Dr. Calendra Green

The Oakland County health department centers in Pontiac and Southfield will remain closed Friday for coworkers to mourn the loss of their beloved boss following her tragic death this week.

Dr. Calendra Green left her mark on Oakland County for leading the health department's charge against COVID-19 as well as organized the mental health response in the days following a deadly mass shooting that happened at Oxford High School.

Green, who was appointed as the first woman of color to serve as Oakland County's health officer was "a light to all who had the privilege to know and love her," said County Executive Dave Coulter in a statement.

"Our hearts are shattered at the news of the passing of our colleague and esteemed Health Officer Dr. Calandra Green. Words cannot express how devastating this news is to our Oakland County family,"

Green was found dead inside her Pontiac home Thursday from an apparent murder-suicide, a source confirmed with FOX 2 Detroit Thursday evening.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment where they found two people dead in the late afternoon.

"We see more people who are angry, depressed, that they are going through a lot of mental health challenges, a lot of interpersonal relationship challenges, and sometimes it plays out in a violent form tragically," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, "and it appears like that's what happened here."

Green's death has shocked the community.

While she was appointed to the chief position in April 2022, her work around the county extended for years in both governmental and private work. She joined the county as a public health nurse in August 2019 before spearheading the county's response to COVID-19 within schools.

Working as a school nurse liaison, she trained 68 nurses that did work in more than 100 public, private, and charter schools during the pandemic.

A year later, she rose to public health administrator where she managed countywide public health and mental health programs. That includes orchestrating the response for students and parents that were touched by the Oxford High School shooting in November 2021.

In the private sector, she was a nurse at McLaren Health Care for 11 years. She started work in 1993 at the North Oakland Medical Center in Pontiac. She also had four degrees, including a Doctor of Education from Oakland University, a post-masters from Oakland University, a Master of Business Administration from Baker College, a Bachelor of Health Services Administration from Baker College, and an Associate of Nursing from Oakland Community College.

